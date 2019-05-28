|
Geraldine Zanghi, nee Scavone, age 88 , passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Russell F.; loving mother of Joseph (Patricia), Kathryn (the late Charles) Simon, Joanne Duprey, Mary (Michael) Willingham, John (Jane), Rosemarie (the late John) Pollitz and Jean (Philip) Sullivan; proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 13; dear sister of Anna Marie (the late Edward) Janas and the late Michael Scavone, Mildred (th elate Robert) Levand and Darlene (the late Edward) Luta; cherished daughter of the late Frank and the late Catherine, nee Tammona, Scavone. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 30, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019