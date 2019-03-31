|
|
Malloy, Geralynn A (Gerrie), DO, age 63 of Indianapolis, IN passed away on March 20, 2019. Loving mother of Joy (Geoffrey), Sarah and Tim (Lisa) Evans. Loving grandmother of Olivia and Maisie Harding. Beloved daughter of the late Shirley L. (nee Olson) and Robert E. "Curly" Malloy. Cherished sister of Kevin (Patty), John, James (Mary) Malloy, and the late Deborah (late Terrance) Rogers, late Robert (Jeanne) Malloy, late Mary Beth (late Steven) Hein. Kind aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gerrie was a dedicated pediatric doctor over the past 22 years in the Chicago, Olney, IL and Indianapolis areas. Visitation will be held from 10-11am on April 6, 2019 at St. Barnabas (10134 S Longwood Dr, Chicago) for an 11:00am Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (nationalpcf.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019