Gerard "Gerry" Vincent Egan of Park Ridge, formerly of Evanston, passed away peacefully on Monday March 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, five children, and other family members as Irish tunes played in the background. He was 90 years old. Gerry was born in Buffalo, New York on August 27, 1928. He was the youngest of four boys who grew up in the Depression Era. His father worked the railroads. Gerry and his brothers contributed by delivering newspapers to "all the homes in their neighborhood." Because of this upbringing, Gerry was known to be frugal and empathetic to others who struggled. Gerry started his Jesuit education with a BA at West Baden College, then earned a Master's in Psychology at Fordham, and a PhD at St Louis University. He then taught Psychology and Pastoral Studies at Seton Hall, North Park, and Loyola Chicago. He team-taught with his wife, Jeanette. Gerry also had a private psychology practice in Chicago. Gerry was actively involved in social justice work throughout his life, including Civil Rights, protesting Vietnam, serving in mental health clinics in the Virgin Islands, volunteering in Haiti, at the Marjorie Kovler Center for torture victims, the social justice committee at St. Anne Church, and wounded veterans at the V.A. Gerry taught his family the importance of education, compassion, and fighting for what you believe in. His children have followed his example by working with medically underserved populations, homeless families, school children, veterans, and a civil servant for the people of Chicago. Gerry taught his family that all of us struggle, that no one is perfect, and that each individual should be regarded as a thoughtful, unique person who has their own grace. He was an astute listener who could be your advocate, counselor, and role model. Gerry loved music. He filled our childhood with Peter, Paul and Mary, the Beatles, James Taylor, Blood Sweat and Tears, and soulful Irish songs that he could frequently be heard singing. We all know that he "Had a Hat when I come in and had a hat when I go out". With his wife Jeanette of 34 years, Gerry developed a love for travel. He would go anywhere in the world as long as they could make a layover in Ireland. Gerry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jeanette (nee Matthews) Egan; loving father of Mari (Mark Potter) Egan, John (Kathy) Cheney-Egan, Tom (Angie Jackson) Egan, Meg (Andy Hullinger) Egan, and Michael (Leah) Egan; cherished grandfather of Lily, Fiona, Ben, Rachel, Maeve, Riley, Cait, Roan, and Finley; dearest brother to Joe (Ginny) Egan, and the late Dan Egan. A memorial service is being planned for early Spring please refer to http://gerryegan-memorial.page for updated details. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Gerry's favorite charities: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, and Hope for Haiti. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019