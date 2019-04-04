|
|
Gerard "Gerry" Vincent Egan, 90, of Park Ridge, formerly of Evanston; beloved husband of 34 years to Jeanette (nee Matthews) Egan; loving father of Mari (Mark Potter) Egan, John (Kathy) Cheney-Egan, Tom (Angie Jackson) Egan, Meg (Andy Hullinger) Egan, and Michael (Leah) Egan; cherished grandfather of Lily, Fiona, Ben, Rachel, Maeve, Riley, Cait, Roan, and Finley; dear step-father of Cindy Gaffney, Patty (John) Ozcomert, Kelly (Wade) McClure, and Cathy (Bruce) Oehlerking; fond step-grandfather of Jackie (Joe), Jenny (Stephen), Kristin, Katelynn, Buck, Brody, Jonathan, Gavin, and Grant; proud step-great grandfather of Joss; dearest brother to Joe (Ginny) Egan, and the late Dan Egan. A memorial service is being planned for early Spring please refer to http://gerryegan-memorial.page for updated details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , , Habitat for Humanity, and Hope for Haiti.Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019