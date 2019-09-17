|
Gerard J. "Jerry" Malone, age 84, U.S. Army veteran 1954-1956, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, formerly of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home with his loving wife Ann and family at his side. He was born February 26, 1935 in Evergreen Park, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019