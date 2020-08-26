1/1
Gerard Smetana
Gerard C. Smetana, died peacefully at home on August 24, 2020 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Beth (Seidman) for 54 years; adored father of Susannah and Teddy; dear father-in-law of Peter Kagan and Davida Cytron; and loving grandfather of Tommy and Annie Kagan, and Nina and Levi Smetana; dear brother of Dorrit Marks and brother-in-law of Peter Seidman. He was born in Vienna, Austria in 1932, immigrated to the United States in 1938. He earned degrees from City College of New York, the law school at the University of Michigan, and the business school at the University of Chicago. He began his legal career at the National Labor Relations Board in Chicago before becoming Labor Council at Sears Roebuck. He continued to practice labor law in Chicago until recently. He treasured his family and cherished his friendships with longtime colleagues and friends. A private burial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
