Gerard "Gerry" Vincent Egan of Park Ridge, formerly of Evanston, passed away peacefully on Monday March 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, five children, and other family members as Irish tunes played in the background. He was 90 years old. Gerry was born in Buffalo, New York on August 27, 1928. He was the youngest of four boys who grew up in the Depression Era. His father worked the railroads. Gerry started his Jesuit education with a BA at West Baden College, then earned a Master's in Psychology at Fordham, and a PhD at St Louis University. He then taught Psychology and Pastoral Studies at Seton Hall, North Park, and Loyola Chicago. He team-taught with his wife, Jeanette. Gerry also had a private psychology practice in Chicago. Gerry was actively involved in social justice work throughout his life, including Civil Rights, protesting Vietnam, serving in mental health clinics in the Virgin Islands, volunteering in Haiti, at the Marjorie Kovler Center for torture victims, the social justice committee at St. Anne Church, and wounded veterans at the V.A. Gerry taught his family that all of us struggle, that no one is perfect, and that each individual should be regarded as a thoughtful, unique person who has their own grace. He was an astute listener who could be your advocate, counselor, and role model. Gerry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jeanette (nee Matthews) Egan; loving father of five; cherished grandfather of nine; dear step father of four; fond step-grandfather of nine; proud step-great grandfather of one; dearest brother of one. Visitation, 10am until time of funeral Mass 11am, Saturday, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St., Barrington. A memorial service is being planned for early Spring please refer to http://gerryegan-memorial.page for updated details. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Gerry's favorite charities: , Habitat for Humanity, and Hope for Haiti. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary