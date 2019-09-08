Home

Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Catholic Church
Gerard Zelek Obituary
Gerard Zelek passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Cherished son of the late George Zelek and Lorraine Zelek. Loving fiance to Debbie. Dear brother of Lawrence, Mary (John), Geri (Bruce), Robert (Joan), Christine (Glenn), Leonard (Rosalena), Richard, and the late Diane. Fond uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10 from the hours of 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Graveside Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
