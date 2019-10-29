Home

Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Gerda S. Percy Obituary
Gerda S. Percy, 82, of Crystal Lake died October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold B. Percy, Sr.; loving mother of Leo (Delbra) Percy, Benny (Julie) Percy, Linda Percy McMahon, Harold (Mary) Percy Jr., and Brenda (Dan) Kennedy; cherished grandma of 10 and great-grandma of three. Visitation from 4 to 8pm on Friday, November 1 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
