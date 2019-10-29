|
|
Gerda S. Percy, 82, of Crystal Lake died October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold B. Percy, Sr.; loving mother of Leo (Delbra) Percy, Benny (Julie) Percy, Linda Percy McMahon, Harold (Mary) Percy Jr., and Brenda (Dan) Kennedy; cherished grandma of 10 and great-grandma of three. Visitation from 4 to 8pm on Friday, November 1 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019