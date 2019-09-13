|
Gerda Waltraud Hoover died on August 8, 2019 at Beacon Hill, her home in Lombard, Illinois. She was born March 17, 1927 to Erich and Maria Wolff, landowners in East Prussia, Province of Germany. In 1952 Gerda married Keith Hoover, an American exchange student she met when both were students at the University of Hamburg.
After Gerda completed the course work necessary for teaching in the U.S., she later earned an MA in German literature from Northwestern Univisity. She taught German at Hinsdale Central High School for twenty-two years and later at Elmhurst College.
During retirement she devoted time to community and church activities and with the encouragement of her husband pursued her love of writing. After Dr. Hoover's passing in 2003, she published four small books of poems and stories. She continued actively writing until her death.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at York Center Church of the Brethren, 1S071 Luther Avenue, Lombard Il.
