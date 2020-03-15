Home

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:15 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Greenwood Lutheran Church

GERI BROWER

GERI BROWER Obituary
(nee Nagle). Beloved wife of Robert Brower. Loving mother of the late Robert Brower Jr, Joyce (John) Bibeau, Sharon (Craig) Celia and April Ceh. Cherished nana of Justin, Nathan, Aaron, Brittany, Felicia and Faith. Adored sister of Jack Nagle and the late John Nagle. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15th from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, March 16th, 10:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Mount Greenwood Lutheran Church, Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
