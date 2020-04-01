|
|
Geri Treacy, nee Leoni; Devoted wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Robert (Maureen), Judy (Ken) Gonsch, Kathy (Gerald) Scolire, Marianne Treacy, and Janet (Bud) McManus; Proud grandma of Michael, Patrick (Lauren), Christopher (Tara), Michael (Lexy), Tara, and Nicole; Dear great-grandma of Max, Cruz, Etta Mae, Emilia, and Thomas; Preceded in death by her siblings, Bob Leoni, and Joan Each; Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many; Geri's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Smith Crossing, in Orland Park, for their love and care for their mom; All Funeral Services are Private, and a Memorial Mass, in honor of Geri, will take place at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020