Germaine Lobas
Germaine Lobas, age 80, of Plainfield, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2020. She was born in Cicero, IL on July 12, 1940. Germaine is survived by her loving children; David (Arlene) Lobas, Gary Lobas, Nicole (James) Janiak, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald J. Lobas. Services are private and a Memorial Celebration will be scheduled at a future date. Memorials in Germaine's name may be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
