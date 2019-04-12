Germaine E. "Gerry" Nylen (nee Mooney), age 87, of Manhattan formerly of Hazel Crest, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her three sons John H. (Donna) Nylen, Edward R. (Deborah) Nylen and Steven J. (Dana) Nylen, her grandchildren; Kevin (Kelli), Michael, Steven Jr., and Kelly, her great grandchildren Alexa and Logan, her sister Claire (Malachy-deceased) Coghlan, her sister-in-law Helen (Eugene-deceased) Mooney and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mary Mooney, two brothers and three sisters. Gerry lived in Hazel Crest from 1952-2007 where she was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and volunteered at the school as well. Gerry also volunteered on the Hazel Crest Volunteer Fire Department Woman's Auxiliary for many years. After raising her sons, Gerry worked at Neoped (Optimus) in Oak Brook as an executive assistant where she continued to work until age 85. Gerry had many past times but her favorite one was spending time with her family; she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation for Gerry will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1-6:00 pm at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30, then following in procession to St Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North Street, Manhattan for 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at 11:30 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Germaine's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, https://www.forsythegouldfh.com/ Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary