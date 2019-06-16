|
Jacobsen , Gerry P. '"Gigi"' Gerry P. "Gigi" Jacobsen, nee Quinn, age 70, passed peacefully in Arizona on June, 6th 2019. Beloved wife of our recently departed Kenneth Jacobsen, loving mother to Mark Jacobsen and Janel (Jeff) Kraus. Cherished Grandma to Kenna and Kollin. Dearest sister, aunt, and friend to many. Gigi wished her ashes to remain in Arizona with her late husband, therefore no services will be held per her request.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019