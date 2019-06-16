Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry P. Jacobsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerry P. Jacobsen Obituary
Jacobsen , Gerry P. '"Gigi"' Gerry P. "Gigi" Jacobsen, nee Quinn, age 70, passed peacefully in Arizona on June, 6th 2019. Beloved wife of our recently departed Kenneth Jacobsen, loving mother to Mark Jacobsen and Janel (Jeff) Kraus. Cherished Grandma to Kenna and Kollin. Dearest sister, aunt, and friend to many. Gigi wished her ashes to remain in Arizona with her late husband, therefore no services will be held per her request. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.