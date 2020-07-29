1/1
Gerry S. Grano
Gerry S. Grano; Beloved husband of Arlene nee: Serrecchia; Devoted father of the late Gerry Steven; Dear brother of Gina Purcell and the late Donald (Irene) Grano; Fond brother-in-law of Eleanor (August) Mostardo and Samuel (Linda) Serrecchia; Dear uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 10:00a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd) Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cooley's Anemia Foundation, 330 7th Avenue, Ste. 200, New York, NY 10001.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
