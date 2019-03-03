Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Gerry W. Voll

Gerry W. Voll Obituary
Gerry W. Voll, age 87, of Oak Park, formerly of Wheaton; beloved husband of Linda K. Voll; loving father of James (Sandy) Voll, Cheryl Vacval, Nancy (Robert) Brunn and Sarah Voll; cherished papa of 7 and great-grandfather of 3; dear brother of the late Norene (the late Donald) Wadolny. Memorial visitation Saturday March 9 from 2 p.m. until time of service 4 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
