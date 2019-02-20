It's only fitting that passionate Gerryann, 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on the day the world celebrated love, Thursday February 14, 2019. From the time she was born in Chicago on May 29, 1938, Gerryann loved all aspects of the Windy City - the diverse cuisine, the magnificent theaters, the penthouse views of Lake Michigan -- but most of all she loved it because it's where, at the age of three, she met a boy who later became the love of her life. Gerryann married Dr. Francis George Tomasik and moved with him to Joliet, Illinois, where they raised five dynamic children: Brigid Arcadia, Coleen Mary, Timothy Simon, Nolan Francis and Megan Maureen. The inspirational couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. A tenacious and generous woman, Gerryann was a force of nature, always trying to improve the world. She studied social work at Mundelein College; started "Time Bank," an organization that provided meals to the homebound; and marched for civil rights. Proud of her strong Irish heritage, Gerryann traveled to Ireland annually for nearly 50 years. Her adventures did not stop there; and she went on expeditions around the world, often with her children and grandchildren in tow. When at home, Gerryann loved nothing more than throwing an exquisite party for her friends and family or spending hours enjoying the wildlife that visited her yard. She had an unparalleled fondness for all living creatures, and she often adopted or found loving homes for stray dogs and cats. Gerryann leaves behind a larger-than-life legacy. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Francis G. Tomasik; a devoted mother to her children and their spouses; Brigid and husband Mark Walsh, Coleen and husband Jimmy Lombardi, Timothy and wife Jennifer, Nolan and wife Nicole, and the late Megan Tomasik; a cherished grandmother to Deirdre and Ryan Walsh and Silvia, Aislin, McKenzie and Maeve Tomasik; and an adored great-grandmother to Grace and Ryan Walsh. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary