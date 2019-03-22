Mrs. Gertraud J. Bransfield died March 13, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Berlin, Germany, Traute met her first husband, Leonard G. Paul, after the war, returning with him to Ohio, then Philadelphia, and finally the Long Beach community of Michigan City, Indiana, where, over 25 years, she raised her three children and supported a doctor-husband with a very busy practice. In 1978, Traute moved to the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, working at Lord & Taylor and volunteering at the Art Institute. Traute married her second husband, Frederick Miller Bransfield, in 1983, with the couple splitting time and households between Streeterville and Long Beach. After Frederick's death in 2015, Traute moved to Tucson, where she could be close to two of her children and their families. Traute is survived by her children Michael Paul and his wife, Paula, of Wilmington, Delaware, Kathy and her husband, Ed Caywood, of Tucson, Arizona, and Stephen Paul and his wife, Janice Rodenberg, also of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren Becky, Dillon, Ben, Faye, Stryder, and Nika; and great grandchildren Michael and Payton. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary