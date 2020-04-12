Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Gertrude A. Gerten


1928 - 2020
Gertrude A. Gerten Obituary
Gertrude A. "Trudy" Gerten (nee Baumann), age 92, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. She was born February 24, 1928 on her family's farm on Lily Cache Road in Plainfield, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
