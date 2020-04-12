|
Gertrude A. "Trudy" Gerten (nee Baumann), age 92, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. She was born February 24, 1928 on her family's farm on Lily Cache Road in Plainfield, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020