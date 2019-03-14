|
Gertrude "Gretchen" Adamski, age 97, late of New Buffalo, MI formerly of Palos Heights. Beloved wife of the late Richard; cherished mother of Phillip (Janine), Jeffrey and the late Lawrence (Barbara), Richard (Susan) Adams, Mary Susan (Harold) Thomas, Michael (Linda) Adamski, the late Ann Catherine (Edward) Graefen, Robert (Vicki) Adams, Gregory Adamski (Karen Conti); loving grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Visitation Saturday, March 16th beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Highway (7700 West), Palos Hills until the time of prayers at 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10811 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributes in Gertrude's name be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, , or the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or www.NDSS.org. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019