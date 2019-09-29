|
Gertrude Ann Flondor; Born into eternal life on September 25, 2019 at age 82; Beloved wife of the late Edwin; Loving mother of Father Hans, Karl (Patricia), Caryn (Gerald) Kearns, Kurt, Kristine, Kimberly (Scott) Kennedy, Corinne (Jim Corley) and Eric; Devoted grandma of 12; Dearest GiGi (GGM) of 4; Beloved sister of Donna and the late Philip and James Ward; Fond aunt of many. Dearest daughter of the late Gertrude and Milton Ward. Visitation Friday, October 4th, 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Saturday, October 5, for a Lying in State, 9:15 a.m. until the Celebration of the Mass, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Church 680 W. Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove Village. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to UPS for DownS and would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019