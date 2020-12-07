Gertrude Blanche (nee Scorza) Manning, 101, died peacefully on Monday evening, November 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 71 years to the late Frederick "Fred" H. Manning. Born in Chicago, IL to Nicola and Theresa (nee Zicaro) Scorza. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and her son, Fred Dennis Manning Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Judy and her brother Paul, and their extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Evangelical Child and Family Agency, Attention: Executive Director, 1530 N. Main Street, Wheaton, IL 60187. Due to covid-19, burial services will be private. For more information please go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
or call (847) 824-5155.