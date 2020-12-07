1/1
Gertrude B. Manning
Gertrude Blanche (nee Scorza) Manning, 101, died peacefully on Monday evening, November 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 71 years to the late Frederick "Fred" H. Manning. Born in Chicago, IL to Nicola and Theresa (nee Zicaro) Scorza. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and her son, Fred Dennis Manning Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Judy and her brother Paul, and their extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Evangelical Child and Family Agency, Attention: Executive Director, 1530 N. Main Street, Wheaton, IL 60187. Due to covid-19, burial services will be private. For more information please go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
