Gertrude B. McGarry, age 93; loving mother of Luke (Marie) McGarry, Marilee (the late Mark) Ferg, Jeannine (Thomas) Holcer and the late Timothy (Karel) McGarry; dear grandmother of Stephen (Kimberly) McGarry, Valerie (Brett) Doy, Rebecca (Kurt) Doy, Gregory (Desiree) Ferg, Talia (Anthony) Koperski, Julia (Timothy) Ward, and Daniel McGarry; great-grandmother of 10; fond sister of the late Charles, Raymond and Joanna Boinski. Visitation Sunday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Monday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019