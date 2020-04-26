|
|
Trudy Waller, 92, beloved wife of Winston Waller; loving mother of Sharon (Mike) Bertsche and Sandra Waller; proud grandmother of Alissa (Lucas) Bertsche Bertram, Justin Bertsche, Joshua Bertsche and Reid Bertsche; aunt and friend to many, sister of the late Roger Lewis. A private grave site service will be held Wed., April 22, 2020 at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to: Puente del Pueblo, 27W500 North Avenue, West Chicago, IL 60185. A memorial celebration of Trudy's life will be held at a later date. Full obituary and guest book at www.hultgren.com or 630-668-0027
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020