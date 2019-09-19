|
Gertrude (Gittie) Gordon, a/k/a Gloria Cohen, nee Weinberg – Mother of Douglas (Claudia) Cohen, Richard (Chana) Cohen, Edward (Lori) Gordon, Michael (Jennifer Marsh) Gordon. Bubbe of Charles (Jennifer) Cohen, Samuel (Sara) Cohen, Aaron (Sarah) Cohen, Zachary (fiancée Kimberly) Cohen, Hillel Cohen, Molly Cohen, Benjamin Gordon, Samantha Gordon, Daniel Gordon, Rachel Gordon. Great-Grandmother of Amitai Cohen, Tamar Cohen, Dylan Cohen, Matthew Cohen, Ella Cohen and Nathan Cohen. Sister of the late Sam Weinberg, Bessie Weinberg Taplin, Harry Weinberg, and Dorothy Weinberg Goldman. Life member of the Art Institute of Chicago and Ketura Hadassah, Past President of Haym Salomon Chapter B'nai Brith, Member of Jewish Women's International, Member of The Saint's Volunteer's for the Performing Arts, Member of Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation/A.G. Beth Israel Sisterhood. Graveside Service Thursday, 12 noon, at Westlawn Cemetery, Evergreen Section, 7801 West Montrose, Norridge. Donations made to . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019