Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Cooper

Add a Memory
Gertrude Cooper Obituary
Gertrude "Gerty" Cooper, nee Gassel age 91, Beloved wife of Cantor Reuben Cooper, Loving mother of Shira Cooper, Ely (Ronna) Cooper, Sima (Yaakov) Pentelnik, Cherished Bubby of Joshua (Shira) Cooper, Shana (Dan) Keener, Tamara (Ilan) Dobuler, Daniel Cooper, Tzviya (Eliyahu) Green, Bracha (Gavriel) Zell, Yoel (Tzippy) Pentelnik, Nechemya Pentelnik, Shmuel Yosef Pentelnik, Chaim Tzvi Pentelnik, Esther Malka Pentelnik, Mordechai Pentelnik, and 21 great grand children. Dear sister of Arnold (Paula) Gassel, the late Seymour (Aleka) Gassel, Rita Mormino and sister in law to the late Claire Gassel. Service Sunday 9:15 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment in Israel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arie Crown Hebrew Day School, 4600 Main Street, Skokie, Illinois 60076 www.ariecrown.org.Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now