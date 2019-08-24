|
|
Gertrude "Gerty" Cooper, nee Gassel age 91, Beloved wife of Cantor Reuben Cooper, Loving mother of Shira Cooper, Ely (Ronna) Cooper, Sima (Yaakov) Pentelnik, Cherished Bubby of Joshua (Shira) Cooper, Shana (Dan) Keener, Tamara (Ilan) Dobuler, Daniel Cooper, Tzviya (Eliyahu) Green, Bracha (Gavriel) Zell, Yoel (Tzippy) Pentelnik, Nechemya Pentelnik, Shmuel Yosef Pentelnik, Chaim Tzvi Pentelnik, Esther Malka Pentelnik, Mordechai Pentelnik, and 21 great grand children. Dear sister of Arnold (Paula) Gassel, the late Seymour (Aleka) Gassel, Rita Mormino and sister in law to the late Claire Gassel. Service Sunday 9:15 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment in Israel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arie Crown Hebrew Day School, 4600 Main Street, Skokie, Illinois 60076 www.ariecrown.org.Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 24, 2019