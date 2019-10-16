|
Gertrude Feldman, age 97, of Skokie, passed away Monday, October 14th at Evanston Hospital. She was born September 3rd, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Esther Shipman. She is the beloved wife of the late Julius; survived by her daughter Sheryl Reinstein, grandchildren Jamie and Jon Greiver, Todd Reinstein, and Melissa Goldberg, her five great grandchildren Aliza, Max, Sarah, Justin, and Rachel. and, her sisters Selma Waxburg and Pearl Shipman, and niece Susie Waxburg. Graveside service Thursday, 12pm at Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum; 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019