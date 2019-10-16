Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Feldman


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gertrude Feldman Obituary
Gertrude Feldman, age 97, of Skokie, passed away Monday, October 14th at Evanston Hospital. She was born September 3rd, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Esther Shipman. She is the beloved wife of the late Julius; survived by her daughter Sheryl Reinstein, grandchildren Jamie and Jon Greiver, Todd Reinstein, and Melissa Goldberg, her five great grandchildren Aliza, Max, Sarah, Justin, and Rachel. and, her sisters Selma Waxburg and Pearl Shipman, and niece Susie Waxburg. Graveside service Thursday, 12pm at Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum; 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more