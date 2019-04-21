|
|
GertrudeI Ida Kasakoff (nee Plows), "Trudy", 103, passed away peacefully at home April 16, 2019. Graduate, Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism; life-long lover of the arts; wonderful friend to so many. Daughter of the late Abraham Plows and Anna Stern Plows; beloved wife of the late Lawrence Kasakoff; devoted mother of Alice (the late John) Adams and Susan (James) Bialson; adored "Grama Gert" of Lisa Anne Auerbach and Kaya Durrell Adams (Jeffrey Steele Means); and loving aunt of Alan (Robin) Sokolow, Barbara (Barry) Kipnis, Marilyn Ring, Paula Campos, Barbara (Gregory) Antony, Carolyn (Philip) Esposito and Alan (Judy) Cass. Services were held at Emanuel Congregation. Donations may be made to Jewish United Fund of Chicago www.juf.org or the Museum of Contemporary Art www.mcachicago.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019