Gertrude Krueger (Izban), 81, passed away peacefully at home in Naples, FL. She was born and raised in Chicago. Beloved wife of 60 years to the love of her life, David Krueger. Loving mother of Dave Krueger Jr, Debbie (Pat) Britt, Cindy (Jim) Allday and Bill Krueger. Proud grandmother of Valerie, Danielle, David, Kristin, Jonathan and Hannah. Trudy leaves behind her cherished sister Audrey Kriescher. Sibling to beloved late brother Mike Izban, and late sisters Lori Irving and Verne Isban. Favorite aunt of many nieces, nephews, great/great-great nieces and nephews. She was a long-time resident of Mt. Prospect and Arlington Hts., IL; Lake Tomahawk, WI and Naples, FL, leaving behind many dear friends. Trudy enjoyed gardening, bowling, golfing and walking her precious Siberian Huskies.



Although Trudy was a breast cancer survivor and suffered a debilitating stroke, she embraced all life had to offer. The joy and vitality of her life will be deeply missed but remembered always. Please share a comforting story/memory at GertrudeKrueger@gmail.com. Visitation Sat., Sept. 5th at St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Mt. Prospect at 9 am, Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 am.





