|
|
Gertrude Jacobus, nee Kolacki. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack." Loving sister of Marcella Slazyk, Virginia Okada, and the late Irene Hanrahan and William Kolacki. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lying in state on Thursday, September 19th, from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Gall Catholic Church, 55th and Kedzie Ave., Chicago. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019