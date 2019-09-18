Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gall Catholic Church
55th and Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gall Catholic Church
55th and Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Jacobus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Jacobus


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Jacobus Obituary
Gertrude Jacobus, nee Kolacki. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack." Loving sister of Marcella Slazyk, Virginia Okada, and the late Irene Hanrahan and William Kolacki. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lying in state on Thursday, September 19th, from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Gall Catholic Church, 55th and Kedzie Ave., Chicago. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now