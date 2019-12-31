Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
4370 Woodland Ave.
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Cernock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude M. Cernock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude M. Cernock Obituary
Gertrude M. Cernock (nee Tresselt), age 97, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of the late William F. Cernock, MD. Loving mother of the late Thomas W. (Susan) Cernock, Robert E. Cernock, Deborah L. Burns, and Barbara M. Cernock. Devoted grandmother of the late Laura A. Cernock, the late Lisa (Mitch) Thomas, Michael Cernock, Karen (Daniel Preece) Cernock, Lori Cernock; David Cernock; Carolyn (Christopher) Talbott, and Brian Burns. Dear great-grandmother of Rachel, Brett, Harrison, Isabelle, Louisa, Hannah, Riley, Joshua, William, Emma, Katheryn, Jacob, and Jack. Beloved cousin of Marilyn Spagnola and Gerald Mulac. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Emily Tresselt. Gertrude was a longtime volunteer at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center and served as past president of the Women's Board at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center. She was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Gertrude also enjoyed singing for many years with the Tower Chorale. Visitation 2:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, January 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4370 Woodland Ave., Western Springs, IL 60558 for 10:30 AM Celebration of Life Service Saturday, January 4th. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church at the above address or to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. For further service information: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -