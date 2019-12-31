|
Gertrude M. Cernock (nee Tresselt), age 97, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of the late William F. Cernock, MD. Loving mother of the late Thomas W. (Susan) Cernock, Robert E. Cernock, Deborah L. Burns, and Barbara M. Cernock. Devoted grandmother of the late Laura A. Cernock, the late Lisa (Mitch) Thomas, Michael Cernock, Karen (Daniel Preece) Cernock, Lori Cernock; David Cernock; Carolyn (Christopher) Talbott, and Brian Burns. Dear great-grandmother of Rachel, Brett, Harrison, Isabelle, Louisa, Hannah, Riley, Joshua, William, Emma, Katheryn, Jacob, and Jack. Beloved cousin of Marilyn Spagnola and Gerald Mulac. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Emily Tresselt. Gertrude was a longtime volunteer at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center and served as past president of the Women's Board at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center. She was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Gertrude also enjoyed singing for many years with the Tower Chorale. Visitation 2:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, January 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4370 Woodland Ave., Western Springs, IL 60558 for 10:30 AM Celebration of Life Service Saturday, January 4th. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church at the above address or to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. For further service information: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
