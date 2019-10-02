Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Gertrude Pearson
Gertrude M. Pearson

Gertrude Pearson nee Minear, age 104, life-long resident of Evanston, IL. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Pearson. Loving mother of Arthur G. Pearson and the late Priscilla (Al) Gehrig. Dear grandmother of Al (Candace), Neal, and the late Jeffrey (Amy) Gehrig. Proud great grandmother of four. Kind sister of the late Lester (the late Janet) and George (the late Mary) Minear. Preceded in death by 17 cousins, and survived by 1 cousin. Gertrude has traveled across the United States, all four corners of the country, as well as Mexico and Canada. She was an avid reader, which she attributed to keeping her mind sharp, even in her last days. She loved her neighbors and was always concerned about the well-being of their families. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
