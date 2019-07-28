|
|
Gertrude Mackus nee Ulanowski, age 96 (one month short of 97); beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Chuck (Sharon); dear grandmother of Sara (Michael) Katzenbach and Mark (Caitlin); proud great-grandmother of Henry Albert; cherished friend of the Tesauro and Schuster families. Interment Private. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019