Dr. Gertrude Pollitt died peacefully at Gidwitz Place in Deerfield on Tuesday December 4, several months after celebrating her 100th birthday. Gertrude was born in Vienna, Austria on September 12, 1919. Shortly following the Nazi occupation in 1938 she boarded a train to London, bidding a final farewell to her family, all of whom perished in the Holocaust. In London she worked as a maid and child care worker while studying social services at the London School of Economics. She furthered her training with renowned psychanalysts Melanie Klein and Anna Freud, whose insights helped inform her life's work. After WWII Gertrude was recruited by the United Nations to manage camps for surviving children of Holocaust victims. She later emigrated to Chicago where she married Erwin Pollitt, whom she had known both in Vienna and London. She pursued further training at the University of Chicago and the Institute for Psychoanalysis and earned a doctoral degree from the Center for Psychoanalytic Study, where she was later appointed Executive Director. Dr. Pollitt had numerous administrative, clinical and teaching appointments, while maintaining a busy private practice well into her 90's. In 2014 she published her memoir entitled "Children of Separation and Loss", which chronicled her experiences as a clinician and Holocaust survivor. Her second book, which includes a number of her academic papers, was submitted to the publisher weeks before her death. Her life's story was an inspiration to many friends and patients and a testament to the power of resilience and perseverance. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 17 @ 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Pt. Blvd, Skokie IL. Gifts in Dr. Pollitt's memory can be made to CJE- Holocaust Community Services, 3003 Touhy Ave. Chicago, IL 60645 or Northshore Hospice, 1401Searle Pkwy, Skokie, IL 60076
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019