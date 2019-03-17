|
Gertrude Samojedny, age 98, former longtime resident of Oak Forest and recently of Worth, passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Samojedny. Loving mother of Martin (Carol), Mary Ann (the late Robert) Krause, Joseph (Linda), John (Pam) and George (Barbara). Dear grandmother of 14, dearest great-grandmother of 20 and cherished great-great-grandmother of 1. Gertrude was a former supervisor at Oak Forest Hospital. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Christopher Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019