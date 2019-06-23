Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
9717 S. Kostner
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
9717 S. Kostner
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Gertrude Transier Obituary
Gertrude "Trudy" Transier nee Parant. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Transier. Loving mother of Gail (Frank) Belletire, Vicki (Jim) Curry & Nancy (Michael) Zofkie. Cherished grandmother of Ed, Kristen (Jonathan), Jeff (Laura) & Mike. Proud great grandmother of Brayden. Dear sister of the late Howard & Judy, Harry & Evelyn & John Parant. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., in Oak Lawn. Lying in State Tuesday at Salem United Church of Christ, 9717 S. Kostner in Oak Lawn from 9:00 am with a Service at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
