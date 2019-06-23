|
|
Gertrude "Trudy" Transier nee Parant. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Transier. Loving mother of Gail (Frank) Belletire, Vicki (Jim) Curry & Nancy (Michael) Zofkie. Cherished grandmother of Ed, Kristen (Jonathan), Jeff (Laura) & Mike. Proud great grandmother of Brayden. Dear sister of the late Howard & Judy, Harry & Evelyn & John Parant. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., in Oak Lawn. Lying in State Tuesday at Salem United Church of Christ, 9717 S. Kostner in Oak Lawn from 9:00 am with a Service at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019