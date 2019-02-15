Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Germaine Church
9711 S. Kolin
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Gertrude V. "Trudy" Kunka, nee Siwinski, Age 95, Beloved wife of the late Joseph; Loving mother of Kenneth, Richard, Karen (John) Rolence and the late Mary Beth Kunka; Cherished grandma of John (Deanna), Jason (Marlene), Amy (Tom) Casey and Dave Rolence. Treasured great nana of Johnny, Kayleigh, Luke, Hayden, Meadow, Devin, Leah and Gavin; Dear sister of Gene (Barbara), the late Ed Siwinski and the late Evelyn Kedzierski; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3–8 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn; Mass 9:30 a.m; Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info: (708) 422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
