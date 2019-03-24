Home

Gertrude Witkin

Gertrude Witkin Obituary
Gertrude Kraemer Witkin, 99, passed away March 12, 2019. A lifelong resident of Chicago and suburban Glencoe, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey Kraemer Witkin, Suzanne Lee Hunter and Merrie Faye Witkin, her grandchildren, John Theodore (Ted) Hunter and Gary Jacob Hunter, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Jerome Witkin, and by her parents, Morris and Bessie Kraemer. Gertrude, a member of the ASID, spent her career as an interior designer, having trained at Chicago's Art Institute. Interment services will be held privately. Charitable donations may be made to the Lighthouse Guild (for the blind), www.lighthouseguild.org .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
