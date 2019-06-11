Home

Gilardi James Obituary
James Gilardi, age 66, at rest June 7, 2019 in LaGrange Park, IL. Born October 4, 1952 to James "Lefty" & Angeline (nee Louise) Gilardi. Proud father of James Gilardi Jr. & step-father of Anthony Schenkman; devoted grandfather of Anthony James "A.J." Schenkman; dearest brother of the late Richard, the late Josephine (the late Joe) Garaffa, the late Michael (the late Antoinette) and the late Rosalie (Gil) Ducato; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. Shared a child with Rosemary Schenkman. Jim was a talented bassist. He created & played the bass for DaBlues guys & other several bands over his years of loving Blues music. James passed away on 6/7/2019.Visitation Thursday June 13, 2019 from 9-1 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
