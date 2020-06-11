I can't say I knew Gil all that well really, but what I knew about him I liked very much. He was always friendly, cheerful, had something positive to say in any conversation, and had a lively spirit that belied the usual perception for a man of his age. He was truly a gentleman and a gentle man in my eyes. I will miss him; he added an engaging smile and something positive to say each time I encountered him. I knew him only as a fellow attendee at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church and on a chance meeting otherwise one time at the Hinsdale Community House. Yes, I will miss him!

Jim Gordon

Friend