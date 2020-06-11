Gilbert C. Mitchell
1927 - 2020
Gilbert C. Mitchell, age 92, a resident of Park Place in Elmhurst, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away June 1, 2020, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. He was born December 16, 1927 in Chicago to William G. & Ruth Mitchell. Gilbert graduated in 1951 from Illinois Wesleyan University where he met Shirley Schroeder. The two were married in 1953 after he served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a salesman for various companies in the cold storage business. Gil and Shirley were longtime residents of Hinsdale and were faithful members of the Hinsdale Methodist Church. Gil was a Mason for 68 years and a member of the Hinsdale Lodge. He was also a member of the Civil War round table. He was an avid golfer and life-long learner - he took courses at College of DuPage. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his children George Mitchell and Jane (Richard) Turner; and his granchildren Elizabeth and Laurel Turner. Preceded in death by his younger brother William (the late Mary Jo) Mitchell and his nephew Bill Mitchell. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, private services will be held with the immediate family. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book and share memories at hultgrenfh.com. Burial will be private at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Hinsdale Methodist Church, 945 South Garfield, Hinsdale, IL 60521.


Published in PL-Doings on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 8, 2020
Gil would always greet me following the church services at HUMC with a smile & handshake. He rarely missed a Sunday at church. Gil will surely be missed.
Hazel Zimner
Friend
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
June 6, 2020
I can't say I knew Gil all that well really, but what I knew about him I liked very much. He was always friendly, cheerful, had something positive to say in any conversation, and had a lively spirit that belied the usual perception for a man of his age. He was truly a gentleman and a gentle man in my eyes. I will miss him; he added an engaging smile and something positive to say each time I encountered him. I knew him only as a fellow attendee at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church and on a chance meeting otherwise one time at the Hinsdale Community House. Yes, I will miss him!
Jim Gordon
Friend
June 6, 2020
Chuck & Marilyn George
Charles George
Friend
June 6, 2020
Harry enjoyed having Gil in HUMC's men's class. Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with you and your family.
Glenda & Harry Sharp
Friend
June 4, 2020
Karen & Bob Tate
Friend
