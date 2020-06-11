Gilbert C. Mitchell, age 92, a resident of Park Place in Elmhurst, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away June 1, 2020, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. He was born December 16, 1927 in Chicago to William G. & Ruth Mitchell. Gilbert graduated in 1951 from Illinois Wesleyan University where he met Shirley Schroeder. The two were married in 1953 after he served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a salesman for various companies in the cold storage business. Gil and Shirley were longtime residents of Hinsdale and were faithful members of the Hinsdale Methodist Church. Gil was a Mason for 68 years and a member of the Hinsdale Lodge. He was also a member of the Civil War round table. He was an avid golfer and life-long learner - he took courses at College of DuPage. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his children George Mitchell and Jane (Richard) Turner; and his granchildren Elizabeth and Laurel Turner. Preceded in death by his younger brother William (the late Mary Jo) Mitchell and his nephew Bill Mitchell. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, private services will be held with the immediate family. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book and share memories at hultgrenfh.com. Burial will be private at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Hinsdale Methodist Church, 945 South Garfield, Hinsdale, IL 60521.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Doings on Jun. 11, 2020.