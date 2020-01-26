Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Gilbert Sacco
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd.
Westchester, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Gilbert F. Sacco


1928 - 2020
Gilbert F. Sacco Obituary
Gilbert F. Sacco formerly of Westchester, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine, nee Kovarik; dear brother of Phyllis (late Phillip) Onstad, Margaret (Robert) Fuesel and the late Irene (late James) Haller; brother-in-law of Barbara (late Edward) Tverdek and the late Lila (late Dale) Kingsnorth; fond uncle of many. Retired from GTE in 1986 after many years of service. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. proceeding to Divine Providence Church for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante Ave., Chicago, IL 60637 appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
