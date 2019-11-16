|
|
Gilbert Leslie Schechtman died peacefully on November 8, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. Gilbert was born March 2, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He moved to Chicago to attend the University of Chicago, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1951. While at the University of Chicago, he began dating a classmate, Vivienne Stam, and they married in December 1952. Gilbert and Vivienne made their home on the South Side of Chicago and had three daughters. Gilbert continued with graduate work, first at the University of Chicago where he earned a Masters Degree in English in 1954, and then at Loyola University of Chicago, where he received a Doctorate in Education in 1968. He taught English at Southeast Junior College, later Olive-Harvey Junior College where he also served as Dean of Student Personnel Services. After Vivienne's death in 1984, Gilbert met his current wife, Beatrice Hirsch, and they married in 1997. After several years in New York, Gilbert and Beatrice moved to Delray Beach, Florida where Beatrice still lives. Aside from being a dedicated father, grandfather, husband, teacher and friend, Gilbert was a man of many interests and avocations. He was an amateur magician, devotee of American Folk music, and published author of several detective stories and opinion pieces. He had one of the most incisive intellects and best senses of humor ever encountered. He will be missed by his daughters, Deirdre Farr (Tom), Maureen Schechtman, and Marya Schechtman (John Marko), his wife, Beatrice Hirsch, his grandchildren, Matthew Farr, Kathleen Matthews (Jeff), Rachel Farr, Jill Lewkow (Steve), and John Schechtman-Marko, as well as five great grandchildren, and nephew Jeffrey Rambach (Elizabeth). Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Rae and Morris Schechtman, wife Vivienne, and sister Barbara Rambach. Contributions in Gilbert Schechtman's memory may be made to MAZON (mazon.org), or to the University of Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019