Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela St.)
Barrington, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela St.)
Barrington, IL
View Map
Gilbert M. Reich Obituary
Gilbert M. "Gil" Reich, 87, of Barrington, IL, at rest April 22, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Kay nee Lambert, devoted father of Linda Hovde , Gretchen (Terry) Pennington and Lucy (Bruce) Hurd; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brothers, James and the late Richard Reich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St (coroner of Franklin and Ela St), Barrington, where the family will be receiving friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment will be private in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010, https://journeycare.org/, or to the Kansas University Endowment Association, PO Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928, https://www.kuendowment.org/Home, or to the Barrington Area Community Foundation, 18-5 East Dundee Rd., Suite 300, Barrington, IL 60010, https://barringtonareacommunityfoundation.org/make-a-donation/ For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
