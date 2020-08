Gilbert Raphael, 100 years old, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly of Skokie, IL; beloved husband of the late Edith, and adored companion of Fran Loraine; loving father of the late Francine (David) Waldron, Linda Raphael, and Gary (Catherine) Raphael; cherished grandfather of Michael (Nicole) Hoffenberg and Kori (Douglas) Schapiro; treasured great grandfather of Jessica and Jay Hoffenberg, Brady Carr, and Evie and Madeline Schapiro; dear brother of the late Theodore (Malvene), the late Jean (Harry) Taff, and the late Lillian (Harry) Fulscher; caring uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Burial is private. A memorial service will be held in the Chicago area in the future. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish United Fund ( JUF.org ), or any cancer organization of your choice. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com