Gilbert Raphael, 100 years old, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly of Skokie, IL; beloved husband of the late Edith, and adored companion of Fran Loraine; loving father of the late Francine (David) Waldron, Linda Raphael, and Gary (Catherine) Raphael; cherished grandfather of Michael (Nicole) Hoffenberg and Kori (Douglas) Schapiro; treasured great grandfather of Jessica and Jay Hoffenberg, Brady Carr, and Evie and Madeline Schapiro; dear brother of the late Theodore (Malvene), the late Jean (Harry) Taff, and the late Lillian (Harry) Fulscher; caring uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Burial is private. A memorial service will be held in the Chicago area in the future. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF.org
), or any cancer organization of your choice. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com