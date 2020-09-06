1/
Gilbert Solow
Gilbert Solow died on September 4 at the age of 93. Devoted son to his deceased parents, Anna and Abraham. Pre-deceased by his wife and soulmate of 69 years, Eunice (Noonie) and his brother and sisters. Inspiration to his sons and best friends, Sheldon (Shelley) and Michael (Dale). Special Zaydie to Alison, David K. (Erin), Corey, Drew, David L. (Brooke) and Daniel (Abby). Great grandfather to Scarlett, Samuel and Chloe. Special thanks to Kenneth Dawis and his crew who helped Dad in his later years. We are all better for having known him and diminished by his passing.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services will be private and there will be no formal shivah.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

