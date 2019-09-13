Home

Gilbert Hancock
Gilbert V. Hancock, age 92, of DeMotte, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosemary; children: Victoria (Philip) Hanas, Laurel (Steven) Clippert, Carol (Gregory) Opfel and Kenneth (Loren) Hancock; grandchildren: Courtney (Obie) Powell, Natalie (Christopher) Weithers, Trevor Clippert, Molly (Brough) McDonald, Kyle (Kaitlyn) Hanas, Caroline Hancock and Alec Hills; great-grandchildren: Mackenna McDonald, Vivian Powell and Walker Hanas; and brother, William (Sandra) Hancock.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents: Randolph and Violet Hancock; sisters: Vivian Haupt and Betty Hartill; and brother, Randolph Hancock III.

Gilbert retired from US Steel with 28 years of service. He enjoyed retirement; building and flying radio controlled airplanes. He also built sailboats to make connections. Gil's sailboats were launched in Lake Michigan and carried a message and a $2.00 bill for luck. He was a 50-year member of the Studebaker Driver's Club and an avid Indiana Hoosiers and Chicago White Sox fan.

Gilbert was a WWII Veteran, having served in the Army/Airforce and proud to have been an Honor Flight recipient. Gil loved his family, pets and all animals. He enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels for many years. Gil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Fr. Dennis Faker officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Gilbert's name to the Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019
