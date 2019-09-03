|
Gilda C. Podgornik nee Nocera. Age 85. Longtime Orland Park resident formerly of Chicago's Burnside Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1952. Worked at Carson's Pirie Scott Department Store in Orland Park and Gately's People Store Tinley Park as a Sales Asssociate in the Women's Department. Member of the World Apostilate of Fatima. Wife for 61 years of Richard J. Podgornik. Mother of Laura (Paul) Dragich. Grandmother of Claire and Paul Dragich. Daughter of the late Amelinda nee Bruno and Sebastiano Nocera. Sister of the late Roland (Isabelle) Nocera. Resting at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W 131st Street, Orland Park on Wednesday September 4th from 9:00 am until time of funeral mass 10:00 am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. For further service information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019