Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warrick - Kummer - Rettig Funeral Home - Columbiana
28 North Main Street
Columbiana, OH 44408
(330) 482-3621
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Warrick - Kummer - Rettig Funeral Home - Columbiana
28 North Main Street
Columbiana, OH 44408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Warrick - Kummer - Rettig Funeral Home - Columbiana
28 North Main Street
Columbiana, OH 44408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Collum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Ann Collum


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gillian Ann Collum Obituary
Columbiana, OH-Gillian Ann Collum, 74, formerly of Zion, IL, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home in Columbaina, OH

Mrs. Collum was born April 21, 1945 in Southgate London, England, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Doris L. Dodd Cruey. She moved to this country at the age of three, living first in Waugekan, IL and later moving to Zion, IL. Gillian lived in the Columbiana, OH area the past three years.

Gillian had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Theresa in the emergency department in Illinois for many years. When she lived in Illinois, she was also active in her church teaching Sunday School and was a Tupperware representative.

Her husband, Carl Collum died on October 23, 2003.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Scott) Bender of Rogers, OH; grandchildren, Erich Mericle of Waukegan, IL and Gessica (Ryan) Dulaney of Winthrop Harbor, IL; four great grandchildren; three brothers, Edward (Juanita) Cruey, Jr. of Chokoloskee, FL, John (Judy) Cruey of Waukegan, IL and Richard (Jill) Cruey of Clayton, CA; and her companion, Carl Campbell of New Waterford, OH.

Friends will be received from 5-7 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, OH.

A Celebration Life Service will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now