Columbiana, OH-Gillian Ann Collum, 74, formerly of Zion, IL, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home in Columbaina, OH



Mrs. Collum was born April 21, 1945 in Southgate London, England, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Doris L. Dodd Cruey. She moved to this country at the age of three, living first in Waugekan, IL and later moving to Zion, IL. Gillian lived in the Columbiana, OH area the past three years.



Gillian had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Theresa in the emergency department in Illinois for many years. When she lived in Illinois, she was also active in her church teaching Sunday School and was a Tupperware representative.



Her husband, Carl Collum died on October 23, 2003.



She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Scott) Bender of Rogers, OH; grandchildren, Erich Mericle of Waukegan, IL and Gessica (Ryan) Dulaney of Winthrop Harbor, IL; four great grandchildren; three brothers, Edward (Juanita) Cruey, Jr. of Chokoloskee, FL, John (Judy) Cruey of Waukegan, IL and Richard (Jill) Cruey of Clayton, CA; and her companion, Carl Campbell of New Waterford, OH.



Friends will be received from 5-7 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, OH.



A Celebration Life Service will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating.



Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019