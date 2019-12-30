|
Gina G. Bentivenga, age 29, devoted daughter of the late Gina and Francesco Bentivenga; loving sister of Luigi, Mario (Amber), Phillip (Christine), Paolo (Melissa) Bentivenga; proud aunt of Chanel, Kayla, Joseph, Juliana, Aidan, Leo, Sofia, Frank and Rosalina; dearest niece and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 8:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019