Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
Resources
Gina G. Bentivenga

Gina G. Bentivenga Obituary
Gina G. Bentivenga, age 29, devoted daughter of the late Gina and Francesco Bentivenga; loving sister of Luigi, Mario (Amber), Phillip (Christine), Paolo (Melissa) Bentivenga; proud aunt of Chanel, Kayla, Joseph, Juliana, Aidan, Leo, Sofia, Frank and Rosalina; dearest niece and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 8:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019
